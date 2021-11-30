



Nearly a month after the first-person summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi in Rome, India-Italy relations continue to scale new heights. Transformative outcomes such as the forging of green energy partnership has opened new avenues of partnership. In this wide-ranging interview in New Delhi, Italian Ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca shares his hope that new developments (such as the lifting of Indian ban on Italian defence giant Leonardo SpA, linked to the controversial chopper deal) can open a new chapter in defence ties between the two countries. Excerpts:





Q: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first in-person meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi on the margins of the G20 summit in Rome was substantive and forward-looking. What, according to you, were most important deliverables from the summit meeting?





A: Let me start by saying that the presence in Rome of Prime Minister Modi has been a very important signal: a signal of the commitment of India towards multilateralism and of its willingness to play a constructive role in addressing today’s global challenges; and a signal of the excellent shape of India-Italy relations.





Italy's Ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca

The meeting with Prime Minister Draghi was indeed both substantive and forward-looking. It confirmed that bilateral relations are consolidating around a shared agenda and in the framework of a five-year action plan, launched in 2020 and aimed at developing a stronger partnership in sectors like energy transition, advanced manufacture and defence.





Q: Scaling up bilateral trade and investment figured prominently in discussions between the two leaders. Is there a concrete plan of action to scale up economic ties? Are the two countries looking at bilateral trade target to achieve? Which sectors are Italian companies focusing on?





A: Strengthening our partnership in the economic and commercial field is a priority for both Italy and India and it has been clearly stated in the Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers of 6 November 2020. On that occasion, a Plan of Action for 2020-2024 was adopted, which identifies the main areas of cooperation in high technology, clean energy and energy sector development, infrastructure and food processing.





Since the adoption of the Action Plan, two important instruments have been put in place:





1. The Fast-Track Mechanism, an informal forum to solve on friendly terms issues faced by our investors (such us market access barriers and other industry-related issues).

2. The Digital Permanent Platform for Economic Cooperation, a direct channel of communication with Indian authorities, through the Italian Embassy in Delhi and Invest India, for Italian companies wishing to invest in India.