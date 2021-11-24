

Reports had claimed earlier that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had demanded prisoner release as one of its key demands prior to the talks with the Pakistan government

According to local reports, the Pakistan government has released over a hundred Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) prisoners as a "goodwill gesture".





The Pakistan government and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had agreed on a ceasefire earlier. Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had made the ceasefire announcement.





Reports had claimed earlier that terrorist group had demanded prisoner release as one of its key demands prior to the talks. Afghanistan's interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani was reportedly involved in the talks.





TTP is on the US State Department's list of foreign terror groups. Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier confirmed that talks were taking place between the two sides. The meetings had reportedly taken place in Afghanistan through intermediaries.





Pakistan's information had confirmed Afghanistan's government was involved in the talks as it was playing the role of a "facilitator". The minister said the talks were taking place in accordance with Pakistan's constitution.





Local reports said TTP had made other demands as well including the opening of a political office in another country, however, it is unclear if it was accepted.





TTP has been involved in a spate of attacks along the Afghan-Pakistan border in which several Pakistan security forces have been killed.







