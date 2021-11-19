



Srinagar: Pakistan is not only sending terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir but also narcotics into the Himalayan regions these days, according to media reports.





The design is clear that India’s neighbour wants to keep the conflict alive by turning J&K into a haven for drug peddlers and addicts with Pak drug mafia joining the proxy war is not good news at all, reports Bhaskar Live.





It indicates that hate mongers want more graveyards for Kashmiris. After selling illusions and Azadi dreams, Pakistan has now started selling drugs to Kashmiri youth, the news portal reported.





Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief, Dilbag Singh, recently cautioned that Pakistan is trying to make Kashmiri youth addicted to drugs.





”They [Pakistan] are repeating the same dirty game that they played in Punjab. First giving arms training and later spoiling the youth with drugs,” Singh said.







