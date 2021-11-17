



The highest motorable road in the world at over 19,000 ft at Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh (PIB)





The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has received the Guinness World Records certificate for constructing and black topping world's highest motorable road at 19,024 feet at Umlingla Pass in Ladakh.





The Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry received the Guinness World Records certificate on Tuesday (16 November) for the achievement of BRO.





In a virtual ceremony, the official adjudicator of the Guinness World Records based in the United Kingdom Rishi Nath acknowledged the remarkable achievement of BRO for constructing the highest altitude road in the world, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.





In a four-month long process undertaken by the Guinness World Records, five different surveyors verified the claim, the ministry said.





The 52-kilometre long Chisumle to Demchok tarmac road passes through the 19,024 feet high Umlingla Pass and betters the previous record of a road in Bolivia, which connects volcano Uturuncu at 18,953 feet.





The ministry said that the Umlingla Pass road is another landmark in resurgent India’s achievement as it has been constructed at an altitude higher than the North and South Base Camps of Mount Everest which are at an altitude of 16,900 feet and 17,598 feet respectively.





On the occasion, DGBR Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry spoke about the challenges faced during the road construction to Umlingla Pass, which he said, tested both the human spirit and efficacy of machines in an extremely tough terrain where temperatures in winters dip to minus 40 degrees and oxygen levels are 50 percent below normal.





The strategically important road, which is approximately 15 km long, highlights the focus of the government in developing road infrastructure in border areas, the ministry said.







