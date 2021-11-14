

Rajnath Singh is in Lucknow on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding a defence corridor project in Uttar Pradesh.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday participated in the foundation laying ceremony of a defence manufacturing unit in Lucknow, his own Lok Sabha constituency. Singh said that the manufacturing unit will prove to be a major milestone in India's road to self-reliance in the defence sector.





"I congratulate all those who are associated with the project," the defence minister said.





The programme was held at the premises of PTC Industries, an engineering components manufacturing group.





Singh said that private enterprises play an important role in manufacturing defence equipment. "This is the vision of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and we have been engaged in fulfilling it," said the defence minister, noting several steps taken by the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.





He said that demand for military equipment has been increasing in many countries due to ever-evolving security challenges, highlighting how India is becoming a hub in defence exports.





Singh is also expected to inspect development work, carry out a number of inaugurations, and unveil former Lucknow mayor Akhilesh Das' statue. The defence minister will hold meetings with party cadres.





On Sunday, he will attend the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the All India Ex-Servicemen Services Council at Telibagh.





He is expected to leave for Delhi at 04:20pm on Sunday.







