



European aircraft manufacturer Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the manufacture and supply of Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS). This is part of Airbus' offset commitments under the C295 aircraft programme of the Central Government.





In September, the government had inked a nearly Rs 20,000 crore contract with Airbus Defence and Space to procure 56 C-295 transport aircraft to replace the Avro-748 planes of the IAF.





This is the largest export order it has ever received, explained BEL in an official statement. Airbus Defence and Space is rigorously working towards the 'Make in India' dream of the Indian Government, noted the PSU. Senior executives from BEL and Airbus Defence and Space were present for the contract signing.





"The contract with Airbus Defence and Space is the biggest export order received till date by BEL. We are very happy to be part of the C295 program, " said Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director of Bengaluru Complex, BEL.





Commenting on the contract, Anandi Ramalingam, Chairman and Managing Director, BEL, said, "We are happy to be associated with Airbus Defence and Space in manufacturing and delivering the Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) for the prestigious C295 aircraft program. We look forward to working with Airbus for more such programs and challenges, "





"We are proud to partner with Bharat Electronics Limited as per the provisions of the C295 programme. This partnership demonstrates Airbus ' commitment to support the development of the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India by working with the full spectrum of industrial partners from both the public and private sectors, " noted Dominique Arnal, Sr Vice President, Procurement, Supply Chain & Logistics at Airbus Defence and Space.







