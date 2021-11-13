



India's CDS chief General Rawat said troops stationed along the border with China will continue to remain there for a long time





Amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India's chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat said China has become the biggest security threat to the country.





India and Chinese troops were involved in a clash at Galwan Valley in June last year in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The PLA had lost four soldiers although reports claimed the casualties on the Chinese side was much higher.





Earlier this year, China had announced de-escalation along the LAC, however, reports claim Chinese troops continue to hold key positions along the border have fortified border areas.





General Rawat said troops stationed along the border with China will continue to remain there for a long while asserting that there was a "trust deficit" and suspicion in solving the border row.





Indian and Chinese commanders had conducted the thirteenth round of talks at the Chushul-Moldo border aimed at de-escalation, however, the talks ended in a stalemate as India pointed towards China's "unilateral attempts to alter the status quo" and "violation of bilateral agreements".





There have also been reports of transgressions by the Chinese troops along the border. India's Army chief MM Naravane had earlier raised concern over the infrastructure development by Chinese troops at the border.





A US Department of Defence (DOD) report had claimed that China has built homes in villages inside India's Arunachal Pradesh as it expressed concern over infrastructure development efforts along the LAC.







