Captain Rangnamei from 16 Bihar threatening to throw a punch at a PLA soldier during Galwan





Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday (11 November) said that the Indian troops are fully prepared for any "misadventure" by adversary on the "border or high seas".





He said that it is up to China to carry out another Galwan-like incident on the border but they will "get in the same coin' as last time.





"We are well prepared for any misadventure by our adversary be it on the border or the high seas. For a Galwan to happen again, it is not in our hands, it is up to the Chinese. They can carry out a Galwan again but should they do it, they will get in the same coin they got last time," General Rawat said while speaking at Times Now Conclave, reports ET.





He further said that the disengagement of closely deployed troops at friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is taking place but a larger de-escalation of border tensions with China is still farfetched, as thousands of PLA troops have been placed at forward positions.





The CDS noted that the Chinese side has been constructing villages along the LAC but said that no such village has come up on the Indian side of the border.





General Rawat said that the PLA has built permanent infrastructure including tunnels and weapon storage silos on its side and if they plan to stay permanently on the border, the Indian side will do the same.





"Disengagement seems to be far fetched because of the kind of Chinese deployment. Disengagement is likely but de-escalation will take time," General Rawat was quoted as saying.







