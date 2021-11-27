



NEW DELHI: China has recently developed new cold-resistant clothing and equipment for plateau operations to support border defence troops stationed in high-altitude regions to overcome the harsh winter.





Upgrading clothing and equipment for a second consecutive year shows the focus of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on its border defence troops' quality of life and combat capability amid a border standoff with India, Global Times reported.





Ten types of new clothing and equipment, developed by the Central Military Commission (CMC) Logistics Support Department, are being delivered to the border defence frontline, the PLA Daily reported on Thursday.





Containing high technologies, these warm, lightweight clothing and equipment are tailored by military and civilian experts and renowned companies, and will provide strong logistical support for officers and soldiers who train and conduct missions in harsh environments, the report said.





Since last year's commissioning of customised cold-resistant clothing and equipment including sleeping bags, down training coats and down cotton-padded jackets and pants, the CMC Logistics Support Department continued researching and developed this year's new equipment, including a long version of a cotton-padded coat, a thermos flask, anti-fragment goggles, electrically- heated gloves, kneecaps and shoe-pads, and a camouflage suit for snipers.





The new coat uses optimized thermal material and an improved design, so it is warmer and more practical in tactical moves.





Using lightweight, high strength titanium alloy, the thermos flask has a smart display of water temperature on its cap, the report said.





Capable of resisting salt haze, sand and wind, the goggles can be used in minus 40 to minus 55 degrees Celsius and protect its user from shock, strong light and ultraviolet rays.





The electrically-heated gloves allow the users to shoot weapons with the gloves on, kneecaps can protect body joints and the shoe-pads are designed to be comfortable and easy to use. Graphene and low temperature-resistant batteries are used to make them.





The sniper camouflage utilizes a new type of paint and a special structural design, making it more undetectable to the naked eye and infrared detection, the report said.





The second consecutive year that plateau border defence troops received new cold-resistant clothing and equipment shows that the PLA pays great attention to the troops' quality of life under harsh environments, which will also contribute to combat capabilities, a retired PLA officer who served in Southwest China's high-altitude Xizang Autonomous Region told the Global Times on Thursday, requesting anonymity.





It is part of the Chinese military's modernisation. Logistical upgrades were not as frequent in previous years, the veteran said.





The living conditions of PLA plateau border defence troops have attracted the attention of Chinese netizens, particularly after the border conflict with India in 2020 and the standoff since, the report said.







