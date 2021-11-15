



India’s LCA Tejas surprised everyone with his feat at the Dubai Air Show held in the United Arab Emirates. Tejas made a spectacular display of many acrobatics in the sky on the opening day of this air show. The Sarang Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force has also performed at the Dubai Air Show. This air show is being organized at Al Maktoum International Airport. During the opening ceremony of the Dubai Air Show, all the participating teams did a fly past. It is said to be the biggest air show in the world. Pavilions from 20 countries have been built at the Dubai Air Show. It is being told that during this time at least 160 commercial, military and private ships will be displayed. The show also includes Boeing’s 777X and Bombardier’s Global 7500 aircraft.





India’s LCA Tejas fighter aircraft has participated for the first time in the Dubai Air Show. This will also be the first air show of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team in Dubai. While the Sarang team participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in the UAE in 2005. This was the fourth flight of Tejas aircraft outside India in UAE. It has previously participated in the Sri Lanka Air Show in 2021, the Bahrain International Air Show in 2016 and the Langkawi International Maritime Aero Expo (LIMA-2019) in Malaysia. Seeing this performance of Tejas, China and Pakistan must have got a clear message. Pakistani experts have often claimed that Tejas of India is ahead of JF-17.





Since the arrival of the Rafale fighter jets, the Indian Air Force is clearly in a better position than the Pakistan Air Force. The gap between the IAF and the PAF will widen with the induction of the new batch of Tejas fighter jets. Tejas MK-1A has 43 improvements over its previous version. According to experts, it can destroy the entire fighter fleet of Pakistan. Not only this, Tejas MK-1A can also face most of the fighter aircraft of China. Tejas has often been compared to the Xiaolong jet of China. Although Tejas is more advanced while Jiaolong is a third generation fighter aircraft.





HAL Tejas is a single engine multirole light fighter jet developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency in association with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Earlier this year, HAL had signed a $6.58 billion deal for the Indian Air Force to manufacture 73 new Tejas Mark 1A light combat aircraft jets and 10 Tejas Mark 1 two-seat training jets.





Tejas fighter jets are very important for the Indian Air Force. Tejas can play a big role in facing the dual challenge of China and Pakistan. In the match of Tejas, Pakistan fills its JF-17. While Tejas is a completely indigenous jet, JF-17 has been made by Pakistan in collaboration with China. The Tejas is not only faster and lighter, but also has a more powerful engine than the JF-17. Its payload capacity is also more than JF-17. The Tejas has been modified to suit the needs of the Navy, whereas the JF-17 does not have such capability.







