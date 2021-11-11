



The top security officials also jointly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending the dialogue



India and seven other nations including Russia and Iran on Wednesday reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan in the NSA summit held in New Delhi. In the regional security summit hosted by India and attended by eight nations, the participating countries emphasised respecting the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Afghanistan and non-interference in its internal affairs.





The third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was hosted by India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and attended by counterparts in Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries. The participating nations expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan arising from the security situation in the war-torn country and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.





India and seven other nations also emphasised that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts. The declaration said the officials condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms including its financing. It also referred to the need for dismantling of terrorist infrastructure and countering radicalisation to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for global terrorism.





Chairing the meet, Doval said that it is time for closer consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries to deal with the challenges emanating from Afghanistan. “We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," he said.





The countries unanimously condemned the terrorist activities and reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including its financing, the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure. The countries also called for countering radicalization, to ensure that Afghanistan would never become a safe haven for global terrorism.





The participating nations also called for a collective cooperation against the menace of radicalization, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region. They together stressed the necessity of forming an inclusive government representing the will of people of Afghanistan and inclusion of all sections of the society in the administrative and political structure in the reconciliation process in the country.





“This is the time for close consultation, greater cooperation and interaction and coordination among the regional countries," he said. The dialogue is aimed at firming up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.





Both Pakistan and China were also invited by India, but they decided not to attend the meet. The central Asian countries attending the dialogue are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.







