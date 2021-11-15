



India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems





Russia has started supplying the S-400 Triumf air defence systems to India, the first unit of which will be deployed near the western front.





The announcement was made by the Director of Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev in Dubai air show.





FSMTC is the Russian government’s main defence export control organisation.





Industry sources said the first parts of the squadron have already started reaching India, and they would be deployed on a location where it can take on threats from both Pakistan and Chinese airspace.





According to sources, the parts of the missile systems are coming via both air and sea routes and would be quickly deployed on the designated locations.





The first squadron delivery would be completed by the end of this year and after its deployment, the Indian Air Force would start focusing towards the eastern front, they said. The IAF would also dedicate some of the resources for training its personnel within the country also.







