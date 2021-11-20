BEL made indigenous naval gun installed on guided-missile destroyer ‘Visakhapatnam’ in Mumbai



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India was known as a weapon importer and, now, the mantra is to “Make in India” and “make for the world”





Make In India





PM Modi has said India was known as a weapon importer and, now, the mantra is to make in India. He handed over three indigenous equipment to the armed forces. It included a scale-model of Light Combat Helicopter, which can land and take-off at 5,000 m. He was speaking on the concluding day of “Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv” in Jhansi to celebrate the 193rd birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai.





“The focus is to buy from India,” said Modi as he handed over three separate indigenous military equipment to the armed forces and laid the foundation of a factory of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).





Modi handed over a scale-model of HAL-manufactured Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to the IAF. The MoD has ordered the LCH and these were tried out extensively during the military stand-off with China since May 2020.





The LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for combat roles and is designed to carry out roles such as destruction of enemy air defence, counter-insurgency, search and rescue, and anti-tank operations.





Modi also handed over drones designed and developed by Indian start-ups to Indian Army Vice Chief Lt Gen CP Mohanty. For the Navy, the PM handed over DRDO-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited manufactured advanced electronic warfare (EW) suite for naval ships, including that for Indian aircraft carrier Vikrant.







