



Gautam Gambhir, BJP lawmaker and former cricketer, has received ‘death threats from ISIS Kashmir’, following which security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence in Delhi.





A complaint addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) stated that a death threat from “ISIS Kashmir" was received on the official email ID of Gambhir at 9.32 pm on Tuesday, officials said.





The mail read, “We are going to kill you and your family, the officials said. In the complaint, a request was made to look into the matter, register an FIR and make necessary security arrangements, they said.





DCP central Shweta Chauhan said that an investigation was launched after the BJP MP from East Delhi constituency approached the Delhi Police. However, no FIR has been registered in the matter yet as an enquiry is in process, police said.



