



Air Marshall P K Barbora (Retd) said not to politise government decisions taken in line with national security but shed light on India's position against war





As the controversy over Congress MP Manish Tewari's big revelations on 26/11 intensifies, Air Marshall P K Barbora (Retd), Former Vice Chief of Air Staff on Tuesday, November 23, said not to politicise government decisions taken in line with national security. Earlier, Manish Tewari's announcement of his upcoming book turned courted controversy when its excerpts suggested that the former union minister was hoping for a strong reaction to the Mumbai terror attack of 2008.





Responding to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, in 'The Debate', Air Marshall P K Barbora said, "Don't politicise the decision of the country that was taken concerning the national security".





Stating that it is pointless to cite India's past stories, PK Barbora said, "Referring to India's earlier response to other countries is pointless as unfortunately, India has been soft to many rulers including Mughals, Alexander, or the British".





He further said that the shift to being a democratic country, where people elect their representatives, have fought strongly against countries that disturb the peace of India.





"Centre Never Consulted The National Security Forces"



Responding to the inaction of the government during the Mumbai terror attack, he said, "I was commanding Western Command when the attack occurred but even after 24 hours, the Chiefs weren't even consulted by the Centre."





Speaking of India's current response to terrorism, PK Barbora said, "Though India was a soft country when it came to war, whichever govt came to power did well. We have kept the Indian flag flying very high so don't criticize the services."





Manish Tewari's Controversial Remarks





"For a state (Pakistan) that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11", opined Manish Tewari in the book.







