Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi recently handed over HAL produced indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the ‘Rashtriya Raksha Samarpan Parv’ celebrations to mark the 75th year of India’s independence, held at Jhansi from Nov. 17 to 19. The IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari symbolically received LCH in presence of several dignitaries.





LCH is the dedicated combat helicopter designed and developed indigenously for the first time in India. LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take-off at an altitude of 5000 m (16400 ft) with considerable load of weapons and fuel meeting the specific requirements of Indian Armed Forces.





HAL has proactively initiated advance action towards launching the production activities of 15 LCH LSPs with internal funding. Material procurement for all the 15 helicopters have been completed. Three helicopters are ready for delivery to users and the balance helicopters are in advanced stages of production.





HAL has initiated various planning activities and has drawn a detailed master plan for achieving the peak rate production capacity of 30 helicopters per annum in order to cater to production of balance 145 LCHs.





As in other aircraft development, LCH is also being continuously upgraded with advancement of technologies. Improved Electronics Warfare (EW) Suite, Directional Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM), Air to Ground Missile (ATGM), Data link, Anti-Radiation Missile (ARM), Bombs, Nuclear, Biological and Chemical (NBC) protection and Wire cutter are being incorporated.





Being a unique helicopter in this weight category and with this kind of capabilities, LCH is also expected to have a good export potential.





