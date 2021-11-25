



"Some of our own people get annoyed when I demand dialogue with Pakistan for peace in J&K and resolution of the issue. They dub me a traitor and anti-national."





PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday asked the Centre to restore Article 370 and resolve the Kashmir issue if it wants to "keep Kashmir", saying people want return of "our identity and honour" and that too with interest.





Addressing a public rally at Neel village of Banihal, she also said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have decided "our fate with Mahatma Gandhi's India which gave us Article 370, our own constitution and flag" and cannot live with (Nathuram) Godse's India.





Ms. Mehbooba asked the people to stand united and "strengthen her voice for the success of her struggle in support of the restoration of special status guaranteed by the Constitution and safeguard the identity and honour of the people" of Jammu and Kashmir.





"We have decided our fate with Mahatma Gandhi's India which gave us Article 370, our own constitution and flag. If they take everything from us, we will also take back our decision. They have to think if they want to keep J&K with them, they have to restore Article 370 and resolve the Kashmir issue," she said.





The "people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot live with Godse's (assassin of Mahatma Gandhi) India", Ms. Mehbooba added.



