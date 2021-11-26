



India’s fourth Scorpene-class submarine INS Vela was commissioned by the Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on November 25, 2021. It was a big day for India as the nation added one more submarine to its defence arsenal. It is no mere submarine but the fourth Scorpene-class submarine INS Vela. It comes after INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi and INS Karanj. The fifth Scorpene-class submarine INS Vagir is under sea trials while the sixth submarine INS Vagsheer is still under construction. These 6 Scorpene-class submarines are a part of Project-75, a contract signed between Mazgaon Docks Ltd and the then DCNS of France, now known as the Naval Group. The project is already delayed and the first one INS Kalvari was commissioned almost five years behind schedule.





