The Indian Air Force on Thursday deployed two military aircraft to send 1,00,000 kg of nano nitrogen fertilisers to Sri Lanka. New Delhi sent the consignment following a request from the Sri Lankan government.





New Delhi stepped in to support Sri Lankan government’s initiative to promote organic farming amid a row between Colombo and Beijing over the decision of the authorities of the Indian Ocean nation not to allow a ship carrying organic fertilisers from China to offload the consignment.





The two IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport with 1,00,000 kg of Nano Nitrogen on Thursday.





“The deployment was essentially to support the Government of Sri Lanka's initiative towards organic farming and to expedite availability of Nano Nitrogen Fertiliser to the Sri Lankan farmers,” the High Commission of India in Colombo stated in a press-release.





The Ministry of Agriculture of the Sri Lankan government did not allow the consignment of organic fertiliser sent by Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Company Limited China to be offloaded in the island nation because the tests conducted by the Sri Lanka’s National Plant Quarantine Service (NPQS) on samples detected that the cargo had been contaminated with bacteria of genus Erwinia, which could cause several plant diseases.





Beijing responded sharply with the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo blacklisting the People’s Bank of Sri Lanka for failing to make a payment. The bank could not clear dues Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Company Limited as a local court banned any payment to the particular company based in China.





“The IAF’s C17 Aircraft operations were coordinated in close liaison with Sri Lanka Air Force. The quick deployment of IAF aircraft and expeditious disembarkation overnight was indicative of close coordination between the two services,” according to the press-release issued by High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said.







