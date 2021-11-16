



India is considering reopening the Kartarpur corridor ahead of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab on November 19.





Gurupurab is is the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism - Guru Nanak. The corridor was suspended in March last year when India had shut its border as the COVID-19 crisis spread across the world.





Sources said, "India is considering opening the Kartarpur corridor". The corridor provides rare visa-free travel from India to Pakistan and vice versa for pilgrims to pray at the holy Gurudwara Darbar Sahib.





The Gurudwara is considered to be one of the holiest places in Sikhism. It is believed to be the final resting place of Guru Nanak. The 4.7 km long corridor was opened with much fanfare on November 9, 2019 on Gurpurab.





The development comes even as India is slowly opening up for international travellers as the COVID-19 crisis abates and vaccination increases. On Monday, India opened for foreign tourists after twenty months.​





Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Delhi had called on PM Modi for the opening of the corridor. Party chief Paramjit Singh Sarna said, "we have a very strong feeling that the central government will generously accept our demands for the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib passage".







