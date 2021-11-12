



India on Thursday said that it has taken note of a Pentagon report which stated that China has built a large village near the Arunachal Pradesh border.





External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government is keeping a constant watch on all developments and added that it will take necessary action to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.





He was referring to a recent report by the US Department of Defence which said that China built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between its Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





“We have taken note of the report which makes a reference to construction activities by the Chinese side along the India-China border area, particularly in the eastern sector. China has undertaken construction activities in the past several years along the border areas, including in the areas that it has illegally occupied over decades,” India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.





“India has neither accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claims. The government has always conveyed its strong protest to such activities through diplomatic means and will continue to do so in the future,” he added.





He also said that India too has stepped up infrastructure development, including construction of roads and bridges, in the areas along the border with China.





“The government remains committed to maintain the development of infrastructure along the border areas for the livelihood of its citizens including the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” Bagchi said.





According to reports, the village was established last year. It is located on the banks of the River Tsari Chu, and lies in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.





The area has seen clashes between India and Chinese soldiers even before the 1962 war.





The Chinese army has stepped up activity along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh since 2020. Residential buildings, roads and communication facilities have been established along the Tsari river near Migyitun town, according to reports.





Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, chief of India’s Eastern Army Command, told reporters last month that these border villages serve “dual-use” purposes and could be used to position soldiers as well.







