



A two-day maritime operation between India, Sri Lanka and Maldives to tighten security in the Indian Ocean started on Saturday.





"The Tri-lateral Focused Operations, between India-Sri Lanka-Maldives commenced at Sea from 27-28 November 2021. The exercise under the aegis of Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) is a pioneering effort to collaborate efforts towards the Pillar of Maritime Security," Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.





The CSC Focused Operations are aimed at streamlining Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and enhanced interoperability amongst the three navies.





"The Indian Navy is represented by INS Subhadra Offshore Patrol Vessel and P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, whilst SLNS Samudura and MNDF Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft Dornier are participating from Sri Lanka Navy and Maldives National Defence Forces respectively".





The two-day operation is to have a platform for a coordinated maritime surveillance in respective Exclusive Economic Zone for counter narcotics, search and rescue at sea, air tracking and establish effective communication.





With the aim to tackle common Security Challenges in the region, the CSC was started during the 4th National Security Adviser Tri Lateral meeting in last November and the Secretariat was established in Colombo in March 2021.







