



The counter-terrorism unit of the Indian Army welcomed the super agile and trained breed of canines, Belgian Malinois, to the canine squad on Sunday





The Belgian Malinois breed of dogs are specialised attack canines are trained for several assaults, and are used for army operations by militaries across the globe. As per the Indian Army, this breed of dogs are well known for their excellent agility, endurance, stamina, bite work, intelligence & trainability. They are one of the best dog breeds, who help the armed forces in security operations.





The Belgian Malinois: Super Canines





The favourite breed of the armed forces across the globe, Belgian Malinois are famous for their extraordinary agility, smart mind, and incredible stamina and aggression. The breed carries several stars on its shoulders. In 2011, the unique breed was involved in the Osama Bin Laden operation, and in 2019, it hunted ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi through a gloomy and treacherous passage in Syria. Because of their tiny physique, these dogs are great for parachuting and fast-roping out of planes, unlike German Shepherds.





Brave K9s of Indian Army





The CRPF was the first to use them in anti-Naxal operations in India. Later, other central armed police agencies, like the ITBP and the NSG also adopted these dogs. In addition to Cocker Spaniels, the Military also has other trained dogs in the canine squad.





Labradors and German Shepherds have been used in several missions in the past, along with the Great Swiss Mountain dogs in mountainous regions. Several of the army canines have received war accolades, including medals of honour from top officers and even the Chief of Army Staff.

Addressing the nation through his monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year in August, lauded Sophie and Vida - the Indian Army dogs, who received the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards. PM Modi highlighted that Sophie and Vida were presented with the award as they served and protected the country.

While Vida served in the Northern Command, Sophie on the other hand belonged to the Special Frontier Force (Bomb Disposal Squad). Vida was instrumental in the detection of five mines and one grenade buried underground and Sophie had sniffed out the presence of an initiator, which could have been used to fabricate an IED. Their efforts saved several precious lives.



