



New Delhi: The first destroyer of P15B, Y12704 (Visakhapatnam), has been handed over to the Indian Navy on the plan to build warships to enhance the navy's firepower. It is equipped with all major missiles and weapons including supersonic BrahMos and Barak. Its inclusion is showing an increase in the strategic and strategic capability of Indian Fars in the Indian Ocean region. Visakhapatnam is the longest destroyer built in India which is capable of completely eliminating the enemy in the deep sea.





The construction of the Visakhapatnam class warship started in October 2013 It has been launched in April 2015 and has now been handed over to the Navy. Mormugao, the second warship of the P15B, was commissioned in September 2016 and is now set to begin its maritime trials after the Harbour Trials. The third ship Imphal was commissioned on April 20, 2019 and is still in advance dispersal stage. The fourth warship Surat is under construction which is also expected to be commissioned in the same financial year.





'Vikrant' is proof of self-reliance in warship construction: Where it has been revealed that Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday reviewed the sea trials of an indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) 'Vikrant'. He has said that this is the biggest indicator of India's self-reliance in warship manufacturing. This is the second test. Our goal is to induct the vessel into the Navy by August next year. The first successful test of the warship was launched on August 21 this year. The ship was dispatched on October 24 for second maritime trials. Sonowal had said that this would be a real proof of the Government of India's 'Make in India'.







