



Srinagar: The situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not seem to be improving. In Jammu and Kashmir, 5,000 additional paramilitary forces have been deployed following increasing terrorist incidents in the recent past. With this, PDP supremo and former CM Mehbooba Mufti has also been put under house arrest again. The Central Government has recently ordered the deployment of 5,000 additional Jawans of Central Paramilitary Forces in the state following the recent killings of migrant labourers.





Sources in the Union Home Ministry said that in view of the prevailing situation in the Valley, it has been decided to deploy an additional 50 companies. A Ministry official informed that the security situation in Kashmir is very challenging in view of the recent killings. An additional 50 companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed to help Jammu and Kashmir police maintain law and order and carry out counter-terrorism operations. Out of 50 companies, 30 have been deployed in Srinagar alone.





About 70,000 Central Reserve Police Force troops have already been deployed for counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has allotted land at eight locations in south Kashmir to CRPF to build permanent camps for personnel and their families.







