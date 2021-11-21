

One terrorist was killed after an encounter broke out with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to the details, the gunfight was reported from Ashmuji area of Kulgam, in the Union Territory.





"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," the Jammu and Kashmir police said.





Commenting on the encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir police today said cops and security forces were present at the spot and the encounter is underway.





The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.





On Wednesday, five terrorists, including district commanders of The Resistance Front (TRF) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were killed in twin encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.





The encounters took place in Goplapora and Pombay areas of the South Kashmir district.





While three terrorists were killed in the Pombay operation, two were killed in the Goplapora gunfight.







