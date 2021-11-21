INS Kolkata steams in the North Arabian Sea during Malabar 2020





As challenges arise in the Indian Ocean, the Indian navy is expanding its might and deterrence capabilities.





The Indian Navy will be inducting INS Visakhapatnam on Sunday to boost the country's capacity to counter threats, both above water and on the surface.





INS Visakhapatnam is India's first stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B. The warship will be commissioned into the Indian navy in the presence of India's defence minister Rajnath Singh.





Navy’s In-House Production





The Navy is set to induct first of the four 'Visakhapatnam' class destroyers. It has been indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, the directorate of naval design and has been constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai.





It is among the Indian Navy's most powerful and largest warships constructed in India. Visakhapatnam is packed with sophisticated state of the art weapons.





Visakhapatnam Equipped For Maritime Warfare





Visakhapatnam has been constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249A. The ship has a significant indigenous content of approximately 75 per cent. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking multifarious tasks and missions spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.





It is equipped with an array of weapons and sensors which include supersonic surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits.





Sophisticated Digital Networks





The ship is propelled by a powerful combined gas and gas propulsion which enables her speed of over 30 knots. The ship has the capability of embarking two integrated helicopters to further extend its reach.





INS Visakhapatnam boasts of a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks including Combat Management System and Integrated Platform Management System.





Visakhapatnam Armed With Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers



Some of the major indigenous equipment system onboard Visakhapatnam includes the medium-range surface-to-air missiles, surface-to-surface missiles, torpedo tubes and launchers





It is also armed with anti-submarine rocket launchers, super rapid gun mount besides foldable hangar doors, Helo traversing system, close-in weapon system and bow-mounted SONAR. Visakhapatnam will augment the Indian Navy's mobility, reach and flexibility towards the accomplishment of its role and tasks.





Indo-Pacific At The Centre of Geopolitics





India's maritime strategy is in focus, with the Indo-Pacific being at the centre of geopolitics. The country's geographic location makes it a key player in the Indian Ocean, making the role of the Navy critical.





China's Increased Presence Since 2008



The Indian subcontinent is buzzing with activity and the Indian Navy is closely watching as the events unfold. India has been cleanly observing China as it has increased presence in the Indian Ocean since 2008.





Global Concern Over China's Growing Assertiveness





From the United States to Japan and Australia there is a growing concern over China's growing assertion in the Indian Ocean. China's naval power has grown significantly as it has been building new ships, submarines and missiles.





What's more concerning is China's investment in big-ticket maritime infrastructure, especially deep water ports.







