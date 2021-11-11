



NSA Doval said that what happens in Afghanistan has implications not only for its citizens but also for the region as Iran called for the formation of an inclusive government





India hosted the National Security Advisor-level dialogue with seven countries including Iran and Russia on Wednesday. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan also participated in the meeting.





The countries stressed that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism. The attendees reiterated their support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan as they expressed concerns over the security situation in the country and condemned attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.





The attendees called for an open and inclusive Afghanistan government and took into account the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country.





India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held bilateral talks with the secretary of Iran's National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.





India's NSA also met with his Tajik counterpart Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda. Tajikistan which shares a border with Afghanistan also expressed concern over terrorism and drug trafficking in Afghanistan.





India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also met the NSAs of the seven countries in New Delhi.





NSA Doval said that what happens in Afghanistan has implications not only for its citizens but also for the region as Iran called for the formation of an inclusive government while Russia said it hoped the talks would carry forward the process of making Afghanistan a stable country.





Earlier, in response to a question from WION, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that he looked forward to positive outcomes from the talks.





"This conference is for Afghanistan and regional stability because our neighbours are thoughtful and concerned about Afghanistan and its governance matters. We hope that in this conference the talks on security and economy would be in positive aspect for us because this is beneficial for all the countries," Zabiullah Mujahid said.





"Governance is good, the security situation is in control and there is peace and we request all neighbouring countries for assistance given the economic situation," the Taliban spokesman added.





Mujahid reiterated that the group does not want its "soil to be used against anyone nor will it allow anyone to do so."





"We look forward to positive developments through these talks," he added.





Afghanistan's neighbours Pakistan and China were also invited to the meet, however, both refused to attend.







