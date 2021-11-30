



A Maoist was killed during an exchange of fire with police in Chunanibahal village of Bolangir district in Odisha. The DGP reached the spot to encourage the police personnel and appealed to Maoist to join the mainstream and take advantages of the various schemes of the state government.





A team of the Bolangir Police had launched a search operation on Saturday after getting information about the presence of some Maoists in Chubabahal area under Khaprakohol police limits.





The Maoist who was killed in the encounter was identified as Shankar, a key member of Mahasamund division of the left-wing extremists. However, some Maoists escaped from the spot during the encounter.





“A Maoist cadre was killed in the encounter under Khaprakhol police limits on Saturday. The slain militant identified as Shankar, a key member of the Mahasamund division. We have published his name and Photograph. I Congratulated Bolangir police for their success. A small team has conducted the operation bravely,” Abhay, DGP, Odisha said.





During the operation a gun, 7 bullets and 5 detonator dress, radio and other materials were seized from the spot. To encourage the police personnel DGP Abhay, IG Ops Amitabh Thakur, DIG SIW Akhilesh Singh, Northern Range DIG Depak Kumar, Bolangir SP Nitinkusalkar Dagdu reached the spot and praised the security personnel.





“Area of influence of Maoist has decreased. I appeal to Maoist to join in mainstream and take the advantages of govt scheme. we will provide them training of legitimate livelihood,” the DGP said.





The DGP congratulated the officers and staff who were involved in the Maoist operation and said that the officials will be rewarded to boost their morale.







