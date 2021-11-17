



It was necessitated after weakening of organisation in Kerala's northern forest areas





The Maoist leadership is understood to have taken a decision to revive its activities in Kerala by bringing more trained leaders from places like Bastar in Chhattisgarh to the state to coordinate its work.





This was necessitated following the weakening of the organisation in the northern forest areas of Kerala, including Wayanad, due to the arrest of main Maoist leaders.





The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the state government has got vital information that a central committee member of the Maoist outfit visited Kerala recently.





After the arrest of central committee member B.G. Krishnamoorthy, Kabani Dalam area commander Savithri and coordinator Goutham, there was no proper leadership for Maoist Western Ghat Special Regional Committee to carry forward the party work.





According to Intelligence agencies, the decision taken by the Maoist outfit now is to draft trained cadres selected from Odisha-Andhra border forests (AOB), places like Bastar and Dandakaranya in the state of Chhattisgarh for political work in Kerala.





Krishnamoorthy and Savithri were arrested from the area adjoining the Karnataka and Kerala border by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last week. They were later sent to judicial custody in Viyyur Jail in Thrissur.







