



The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother for questioning in a money laundering case. He is asked to appear before the body.





Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who was a tourism minister in his sister’s cabinet, has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case, and get his statement recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).





The investigation, they said, pertains to some funds allegedly received by him in his accounts from some Kashmir-based businesses.





Reacting to this, Mehbooba Mufti told news agency PTI, that it was a political vendetta against her. “The moment I raise my voice against any wrongdoing, there is a summon waiting for someone from my family. This time it was my brother,” she said.







