



Kilo Class submarines: CBI has filed chargesheet against serving and retired Navy officers





New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed chargesheets against fix people including a serving commander and two retired Indian Navy officers for allegedly passing on confidential information about India's Kilo Class submarines to "unauthorised persons", sources have said.





The five people were charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code, the sources said.





The accused had been passing on confidential commercial information on the Medium Refit Life Certification or MRLC program of India's Kilo Class submarines to "unauthorised people for illegal gratification", the CBI said.





The case came to light after the CBI arrested retired Navy officers Randeep Singh and SJ Singh on September 3. The first chargesheet has been filed against these two. The second chargesheet named three directors of a Hyderabad-based company including its executive director.





Subsequent searches at the property of Commodore Randeep Singh (Retd) led to the recovery of around ₹ 2 crore in cash, sources said.





Based on the investigation, the CBI then arrested Commander Ajit Kumar Pandey posted at the Western Naval Command headquarters. Another Commander, who was working under Commander Pandey and posted at the same headquarters, was also arrested.





According to the CBI sources, both these serving commanders had been passing on confidential commercial information about the refit of the Kilo Class Submarines to retired Navy officers, who are working for foreign companies.





Commander SJ Singh, who retired earlier this year, is working for a Korean company that has interests in Indian Navy projects, source said. At least a dozen people including a Rear Admiral have been questioned in the case.





The CBI decided to file the chargesheet today to prevent the arrested accused from getting default bail. "Further investigation is on," a CBI source said, asking not to be named.





As the case concerns national security, the CBI has not even made the First Information Report or FIR filed on September 2 public. The investigation is being handled at the highest level in the CBI.







