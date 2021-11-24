



Employees of the two ordnance factories in Tiruchi are understood to have decided to extend their fullest cooperation to the protest announced by trade unions next month to highlight the difficulties they have been facing post-corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board.





Earlier this month, the All India Defence Employees' Federation, Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh and Confederation of Defence Recognised Federations communicated to the Secretary - Defence Production, the notice for observance of protest from December 8-10 by employees of 41 ordnance factories through demonstrations and wearing black badges.





“The Cabinet decision to protect the service conditions of the employees and applicability of all extant rules and regulations which are applicable to Central government employees, including related to their pay scales, allowances, leave, medical facilities career progression and other service conditions, is blatantly being violated by the seven Corporations,” AIDEF general secretary C Srikumar said.





The first of the charter of 20 demands calls for restraining the seven corporations from “unilaterally and whimsically” altering service conditions of the employees of ordnance factories in violation of the Cabinet decision.







