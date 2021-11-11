



India and the participating nations emphasised that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training or planning terror acts



The Pakistani and Indian Army had in February mutually agreed to abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement after assurance from Pakistan that it will act against terror groups originating from its land.





Barring two incidents of violation in Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the ceasefire at LoC is still in force. But it seems that Pakistan is continuing with its nefarious activities under pressure from terrorist organisations and Jihadi elements.





Despite being on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, Pakistan has been supporting anti-India elements for the last three months that has led to increased number of civilian killings in the Valley and weeks of counter-terrorist operations by the Indian side in Poonch.





Sources in the security establishment say they have received inputs that amidst the ongoing turmoil in Pakistan by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), a major terrorist event is being planned in India in order to divert attention from Pakistan’s internal issues. Indian security agencies are constantly monitoring the situation.





Pakistan initially celebrated the ‘Rise of Taliban’ in Afghanistan as its own victory but now the TTP is targeting the Afghan army cadre on Durand Line; Pakistan has been forced to negotiate with the terrorist organisation. It has also promised the release of highly radicalised terrorists from the Pakistan prison.





Similarly, Pakistan has agreed to not ban the TLP and has also promised to release TLP radicals languishing in jail.





With pressure from terrorists building up on one side and fanatic religious leaders on other side, it appears that Pakistan has no option but to raise the Kashmir issue.





Pakistani media have reported about internal rifts among the country’s army officers that has led to rejig in the leadership where almost all corps commanders have been changed. Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has also been appointed the 10 Corps Commander.





General Mirza is known to be close to Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and despite having any experience on the border, Mirza has been appointed the top commander, which has raised eyebrows within the army.





In a similar case, Faiz Hameed, a close confidante of Bajwa, was appointed as ISI chief.





Intel also points to large-scale drills being carried out by the Pakistani army in Gujranwala, opposite to the Indian state of Punjab. This too is being closely monitored by the Indian security forces.





The ‘War Exercise’ that started in the first week of November is a massive exercise being undertaken by various units of the Pakistani armed forces in which attack postures are being rehearsed.





Sources in the security establishment say the upcoming winter in Jammu and Kashmir is going to be tense as it has become imperative for Pakistan to divert attention from its internal issues towards Kashmir.



