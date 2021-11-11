IDN does not endorse nor ratify this travesty as depicted above





The new map of Pakistan was unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan in August last year, on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370





New Delhi: From standing for half-an-hour for Kashmir, to now forcing news channels to run an incorrect map of Pakistan that shows Jammu and Kashmir as its own territory, Imran Khan is back living his “Kashmir moment”.





The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has mandated all news channels in the country to show the so-called political map of Pakistan for two seconds before running the 9 pm news bulletin.

Every night for 2 seconds, Kashmir banjaiga Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/JHfDLzaZ2x — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 8, 2021

And the circus continues.. We lost #Kaahmir to India, not even able to get support from Muslim world for Kashmir no OIC summit on Kashmir.. we failed Kashmiris and but still cheating Pakistanis by such jokes! https://t.co/MWq3u5pbID — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) November 8, 2021

The new map of Pakistan was unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan in August last year, on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. It shows the entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the erstwhile princely state of Junagadh as territories of Pakistan and refers to J&K as 'Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir'.





In 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed Pakistani citizens to stand in solidarity of Kashmir between 12 and 12:30 pm on Fridays.





The latest directive has made Pakistanis on Twitter shame the government for being “insecure” and they are sharing “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” memes.





The microblogging site has classified some of the user content on Kashmir maps as “Funny tweets”.





Fazil Jamili, President, Karachi Press Club, asked, “Why not national anthem? and asking public to stand before watching the bulletin?”. Journalist Asad Ali Toor slammed the government for “continuing the circus” and “cheating Pakistanis by such jokes”.





Toor further said, “And the circus continues.. We lost #Kaahmir to India, not even able to get support from Muslim world for Kashmir no OIC summit on Kashmir…we failed Kashmiris and but still cheating Pakistanis by such jokes!”



