



Srinagar: A group of Pakistani women who are married to former Kashmiri militants and had returned under J&K government’s rehabilitation programme for surrendered militants on Monday reiterated their demand on Monday to deport them or provide Indian citizenship.





Addressing media persons at Press Club Kashmir, a group of women appealed to governments of India and Pakistan for travel documents so that they could return to their homes.





They said that they have not been provided the permanent resident certificates as promised by the authorities under the rehabilitation policy so far.





They said from past several years they are demanding the travel documents but nothing is being done to mitigate their sufferings. “Either deport us or give us citizenship rights,” they said.





J&K government’s rehabilitation policy was approved in November 2010 and the policy was meant for all those who had crossed over to the other side of the Line of Control between 1989 and 2009 for arms training, but had not indulged in militant activity and were ready to return, surrender and settle as a normal citizen. Nearly 350 former militants have returned through designated routes and Nepal under the policy.





The group said, “We have not been provided with the domicile documents promised under the rehabilitation policy since we came here along with children”





“We appeal to the Prime Ministers and foreign ministers of India and Pakistan to issue us the travel documents on humanitarian grounds or allow us to go back to our homes”, the women said.







