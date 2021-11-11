



“Prime Minister Imran Khan is by my boss, not my friend,” country’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reportedly said at a Parliamentary Committee of National Security (PCNS) meeting when he was queried by the members on the premier’s absence from the meeting.





The “light-hearted conversation” between the lawmakers and the military head took place on Monday when Bajwa was summoned to appraise the parliamentarians about the Afghanistan situation and national security, according to Pakistani-based outlet 24News.





However, Pakistan Prime Minister Khan was absent during the meeting. Taking note of Khan’s absence, Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl group (JUI-F) leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri asked Bajwa smilingly, “You came but did not bring your friend to this important meeting”.





Giving an abrupt reply to this query, General Bajwa said Imran was his boss, not his friend.





During the security meeting, the parliamentarians and Bajwa also discussed about the terrorism issue emanating from Afghanistan.





“It was also hoped that the territory of Afghanistan would not be used against Pakistan,” a statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat read.





It has been an open secret that the ruling establishment in Pakistan works in cahoots with the military leadership.





Imran Khan, who has in the past slammed the growing military’s presence in the governance, had enjoyed good relations with the military establishment.





There has been growing currency among the opposition parties that Khan won the elections, with the help of the military. This has led to opposition parties dubbing Khan as “puppet PM”.





However, the relations between Imran Khan and Bajwa grew tense after the alleged rift grew over the appointment of ISI chief.







