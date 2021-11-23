



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely join the 'Summit for Democracy' on US President Joe Biden's invitation. India is among over 100 nations that have been invited for the virtual summit scheduled for December 9-10.





The summit will primarily focus on the issues of erosion of democracy. Leaders are also expected to discuss how to protect freedom and rights.





"The virtual Summit, to take place on December 9 and 10, will galvanise commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights," said a White House statement.





The meeting will come up days after PM Modi hosts Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at his Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in New Delhi on December 6.





Taiwan In, China And Russia Out



The US has invited Taiwan for the 'Summit for Democracy' . However, Russia and China are not on the list of invitees. Afghanistan and Myanmar, which recently witnessed the toppling of democratic regimes, are also not on the list. Situation in these countries is likely to be discussed by the leaders.





Among the South Asian nations, India, Pakistan, Nepal and the Maldives have been invited, according to a report by Politico.





How Countries Have Reacted



Russian ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told the Global Times on Friday the "democracy summit" is another misguided attempt to divide the world into categories of "superior and inferior."





Andrey Denisov said, "Some diplomats from western countries also disagreed with the US's way of categorising democracy when they spoke with me in private. But they are just too embarrassed to say it out loud."





Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be in New Delhi for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying, while responding to a question of the US's democracy summit, had said in August, “Democracy should be tangible rather than empty slogans. It should not become spiritual opium that fools or numbs the people, still less an excuse for attacking and smearing other countries and maintaining one's own hegemony.”





Hua Chunying said, “Ganging up in the name of democracy, wantonly interfering in other country's internal affairs and even arbitrarily suppressing normal development of other countries and people's legitimate right to better lives is more undemocratic than anything else. It is autocracy, hegemony and totalitarianism.”





Meanwhile, Taiwanese media quoted its foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou as saying that they had received the invitation and that Taipei was "looking forward to sharing its democratic experience."





Biden Administration Faces Flak





The Biden administration is facing flak over the list of countries chosen for the summit. Although the list has not been officially released, Politico was the first to have accessed the list of countries.





The choice of nations is becoming a problem for the administration with many questioning why certain countries were left out and some included. Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE are not on the list. Some are key allies of the US in the Middle East.





"For the United States, the summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal. It will also showcase one of democracy's unique strengths: the ability to acknowledge its imperfections and confront them openly and transparently, so that we may, as the United States Constitution puts it, "form a more perfect union", said the US state department.







