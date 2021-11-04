PM Modi celebrating Diwali with soldiers of Indian Army and BSF





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with Indian Army Jawans in forward area of the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday (November 4), the government said. The prime minister has made it a tradition to celebrate his Diwali with soldiers since taking the office in 2014.





Last year, PM Modi had travelled to the Longewala border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali. He had lit diyas with Jawans during the celebrations.





During his visit to Jaisalmer last year, PM Modi had said: "When I went to Siachen during my first year as Prime Minister in 2014, people were surprised. But today, everyone knows my emotions and feelings. Being among the soldiers is being among my family. Today, I am here to celebrate Diwali with my family."





He had further stated, "Whether you live on the snowy hills or in the desert, my Diwali is completed by coming between you. I see the beauty of your faces, see the happiness on your face, then I am doubly happy".





In 2019, Modi had travelled to the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district as well to mark the festival of lights.







