



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s November 19 visit to Jhansi in election-bound Uttar Pradesh will mark a huge boost to India’s self-reliance in defence sector, with indigenously made light combat helicopters to be handed over to the Armed Forces among a range of electronic warfare equipment.





A PMO statement on Wednesday said that during his Jhansi visit, the Prime Minister will launch and dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the defence sector at the Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv being held from November 17-19 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.





“To give a thrust to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, the PM will formally hand over indigenously designed and developed equipment to Armed forces Service Chiefs. These include handing over of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to Chief of the Air Staff; drones and UAVs designed and developed by Indian start-ups to Chief of the Army Staff; and DRDO designed and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) manufactured Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for naval ships to the Chief of Naval Staff,” the government said.





The LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for effective combat roles.





The deployment of Indian UAVs by Indian Armed Forces is also a proof of the growing maturity of the Indian drone industry ecosystem, said the PMO adding that the Advanced Electronic Warfare suite will be used in different naval ships, including destroyers and frigates.





Besides, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore project at the Jhansi node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The project is being executed by Bharat Dynamics for setting up a plant to produce propulsion systems for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.





Also on the anvil is the launch of the NCC Alumni Association with the PM, a former cadet himself, to enrol as the first member.





“The Prime Minister will further launch the National programme of Simulation Training for NCC cadets with the aim to scale up simulation training facilities for all the three wings of the NCC. It includes setting up of Rifle Firing Simulators for the Army Wing of NCC, Microlight flying simulators for Air Wing and Rowing simulators for Naval wing,” the PMO said today.





Augmented reality powered electronic kiosks at the National War Memorial to enable visitors to pay floral homage to martyrs through the simple click of the button will also be launched on the occasion.







