The director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), Dmitry Shugaev stated that Russia may deliver its cutting-edge S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems to India and China in the future. Speaking to BBC news outlet, he said that Russia is looking at India, China and all the other countries with which it has a long-standing partnership and predictable mutual relations as potential owners of this cutting-edge system, as reported by news agency Sputnik. The S-500 Prometey is designed for intercepting and destroying intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft. It is a next-generation surface-to-air missile system with a range of around 600 kilometres (370 miles).





According to Shugaev, Russia may export them to other countries once the national armed forces receive enough of those systems. Meanwhile, on Monday, November 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the military will receive the first batch of S-500 missiles in the near future. He also emphasised the need to enhance the country's air defences following a surge in NATO military activity near Russia's border.





Putin also mentioned the recent deployment of NATO's US-led missile defence components in Eastern Europe and the military alliances' increased deployments near Russian waterways. He said this during a meeting with military leaders and arms makers in the city of Sochi, calling it a security threat to his country. Interestingly, Sochi is located on the Black Sea coast, and the Kremlin uses its waters to keep Georgia and Ukraine out of NATO, reported ABC News. A US warship has entered the Black Sea recently, and we can see it in binoculars or in the crosshairs of our defence systems," he was quoted as saying by the outlet.





Indian Navy's Stealth Frigate Launched In Russia





Meanwhile, the 7th Indian Navy Frigate of the P1135.6 class was launched on October 28 at the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad, Russia. According to the Navy, Datla Vidya Varma formally named the ship "Tushil" at the event. Tushil is a Sanskrit word that means "Protector Shield," it stated. On October 18, India and Russia signed a contract for the building of two ships based on an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA). The contract was signed for the construction of two Project 1135.6 ships in Russia and two ships in India at M/s Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), reported ANI.







