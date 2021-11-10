



The plane was delivered to the Dubai World Central compound by an An-124 plane, the state tech corporation ROSTEC revealed





MOSCOW: A prototype of Russia’s Checkmate state-of-the-art single-engine fighter was delivered aboard an An-124 ‘Ruslan’ cargo plane to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its presentation at the Dubai Air Show, the state tech corporation ROSTEC told TASS on Tuesday.





"Indeed, a prototype of the Checkmate new single-engine fighter arrived in the UAE for its participation in the Dubai Air Show international exhibition. The plane was delivered to the Dubai World Central compound by an An-124 plane," the state corporation said.





Russia will demonstrate the Checkmate fighter abroad for the first time. A series of closed-door and open presentations with the participation of the media are planned, ROSTEC said.





CEO of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport (within ROSTEC) Alexander Mikheyev told TASS in late October that potential foreign customers displayed an enhanced interest in the Checkmate state-of-the-art single-engine tactical fighter. The new plane was in demand on some arms markets and the Air Forces of many countries in South America had the need for aircraft of this type, he said.





Russia’s state tech corporation ROSTEC unveiled the latest domestic single-engine fighter dubbed Checkmate at the MAKS-2021 international air show that ran in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25. The new plane created by ROSTEC at its own initiative, is a derivative of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.





The new single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments. The fighter will carry a payload of over 7 tonnes and will be capable of striking up to six targets at a time.





The Checkmate fighter will be capable of flying at Mach 1.8 (1.8 times the speed of sound) and will have an operating range of 3,000 km. The aircraft will be outfitted with a highly efficient powerplant. The new fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023 and ROSTEC plans to launch the combat plane’s serial production starting in 2026.





Russia’s latest, cutting-edge fighter is expected to compete with America’s F-35A Lightning II and Sweden’s JAS-39 Gripen. The Checkmate incorporates the latest systems, including its open architecture configuration to meet the customer’s requirements and unique artificial intelligence technologies.







