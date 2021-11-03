



As the anti-terror operation continued for the last three weeks in J&K’s Poonch district, security forces on Tuesday said they have arrested a villager who is the militant operator in the area.





Police sources said the cordon has been lifted, but the combing operation is still underway and efforts are on to track down the militants.





“After investigation it came to light that the under trial terrorist, Zia Mustafa, who was killed during this operation when the security forces took him to identify a hideout, was in touch with a militant operator from Bhatta Durrian village.







