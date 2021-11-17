



In a major development, security forces in Jammu & Kashmir have busted a terror hideout in Hyderpora. The forces have now taken down a VOIP enabled call centre which was used by the terrorists for communication. Police CGP confirmed that two terrorists were gunned down during the encounter between terrorists and the security forces here on Tuesday.





The building busted by the forces was set up as a call centre, where the terrorists operated from. According to the forces, the infiltrators used the setup to communicate to Pakistan and other terror operators present in the region. The three-structure building worked as a centre for connection between the four important districts of the Kashmir valley. The J&K police under the leadership of IGP Kashmir has now confiscated all materials from the building which were used by the terror operators. The materials recovered from the site also indicated that a terrorist who received a fire wound in an encounter was being treated at the very centre that the forces have now busted.





A similar encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Bemina area of Srinagar on Thursday. One terrorist was neutralised in the encounter. Over the past few days, terrorist activities have witnessed a sudden hike in the valley as informed by the Home Ministry sources. As a part of it, several civilians were also killed in a series of targeted killings. Earlier on Friday, a terrorist who was reportedly planning a suicide attack in Srinagar was taken down by J&K police.







