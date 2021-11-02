



Asks local militants to give up arms, join nation building streams





Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Sunday said the situation in Kashmir is much better now and people want to move towards peace and development. He also appealed local militants to give up arms and exhorted the youth to pick up pens and books.





“The situation is much better now. The atmosphere right now is that people want peace and they are against violence. There were a few violent incidents, but people on a large scale condemned those incidents. Now, the situation is better. You saw the participation here which is an indication that people want to move towards peace and development and they condemn the violence,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a ‘run for peace and unity’ organised on the occasion of National Unity Day.





The DGP appealed to the youth who have picked up guns to shun the path of violence and join the nation building streams.





“Not only do they lose their own lives, they are also working against their parents, society and people, and everyone is affected by the violence,” he said and appealed youth who have picked up guns to shun the path of violence and join the nation building streams.





“They (the youth) are working against the wishes of their parents, society and the country, he said and added such acts are only giving pain to everyone even the misguided youth lose their lives in encounters with security forces”, he added





He reiterated the appeal by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir that the youth of Kashmir Valley should carry books in their hands instead of guns and stones, and build their future and work towards the union territory’s prosperity and progress.





“I appealed to the youth of the valley to take books in your hands, read to make your future brighter instead of picking up stones, cartridges and guns that will only destroy your life” the DGP said.





He said 700 people from all walks of life and age participated in today’s run for unity event organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police at Boulevard road in Srinagar.





He congratulated the winners and the people who participated in the run with dedication.







