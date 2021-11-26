







Sri Lanka police arrest 3 Pakistan nationals for clicking pictures of Indian Embassy





New Delhi: Sri Lanka police have arrested three Pakistan nationals for allegedly clicking pictures of the Indian High Commission based in Colombo.













Indian security agencies are monitoring the investigation. Sri Lanka's CID and police are probing the case





“The Colombo Police registered a case and produced them in the court requesting for judicial demand. The court granted them bail through a lawyer provided by the Pakistan High Commission. However, the court confiscated their mobile phones and passports until the case was concluded,” said a source aware of the development.





During interrogation, the arrested trio revealed that they came to Sri Lanka for mandatory quarantine for their onward travel to Saudi Arabia as direct flights between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are currently not operating. They were staying in a hotel situated near the Indian High Commission. They came out on a three-wheeler then took photos of the Indian High Commission from their mobiles.





The Pakistan High Commission based in Sri Lanka has come forward and is providing legal aid to all the arrested accused. Indian security agencies are in touch with Colombo investigative agencies so that it can be found out whether there was any part of a bigger conspiracy behind taking photographs of the Indian High Commission.





The Pakistan High Commission in Colombo has been facing allegations of conspiracy against India in the past. Pakistan's notorious intelligence agency ISI has been using Sri Lanka as a base for drug smuggling and to spy on India.







