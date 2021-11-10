Start From ABCs, Sitharaman Tells Rahul After He Dares Her To Prove Orders Given to HAL Or Resign
When you tell one lie, you need to keep spinning out more lies, to cover up the first one.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 6, 2019
In her eagerness to defend the PM's Rafale lie, the RM lied to Parliament.
Tomorrow, RM must place before Parliament documents showing 1 Lakh crore of Govt orders to HAL.
Or resign. pic.twitter.com/dYafyklH9o
Please read the complete report in @timesofindia to which you ( @RahulGandhi )are referring: “However, as the LS record shows, Sitharaman did not claim the orders were signed, saying they were in the works.” | India News - Times of India https://t.co/2v6MAZ2t3o— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 6, 2019
Dear Shri @RahulGandhi , looks like you really need to start from ABCs.— NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) January 6, 2019
Someone like you who is hellbent on misleading the public will quote an article even before reading it. https://t.co/D6osVZfDU9
