New Delhi: A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces at a hospital in Srinagar today following which the hospital and its hostels have been cordoned off. The terrorists, however, managed to escape taking advantage of the civilians present in the area, the police said. A large number of security forces have rushed to the spot.





"There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence" the Srinagar Police tweeted. Initially, the police said it was an incident of accidental fire.





One person was taken to the hospital with firearm injuries.





This is the first major terrorist incident after the recent spate of civilian killings targeting mostly migrant workers and people from minority communities. An additional 50 companies of security forces were deployed in Srinagar to prevent further targeted attacks by terrorists.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah was recently in Kashmir on a three-day visit - his first since the abrogation of Article 370 and scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.







