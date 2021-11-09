



With senior-most naval officers of 12 nations in attendance, the three-day Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC) opened today.





This is the third edition of the conclave and is being organised by the Naval War College, Goa. The GMC is Indian Navy’s outreach initiative providing a multinational platform for maritime security leaders and the academia. The theme for this year’s edition of the GMC is “Maritime Security and Emerging Non-Traditional Threats: A Case for Proactive Role for Indian Ocean Navies”.





Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh will be hosting Chiefs of Navies and heads of maritime forces from 12 Indian Ocean littorals, including Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand.





With the Indian Ocean Region becoming the focus of the 21st century strategic landscape, the conclave will bring together regional stakeholders and deliberate on collaborative implementation strategies in dealing with contemporary maritime security challenges.





Sessions will focus on leveraging collective maritime competencies to counter emerging non-traditional threats and strengthening regional cooperation for maritime law enforcement.







