The Resistance Front (TRF) commander Afaq Sikander was among five militants killed on Wednesday in twin encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.





The gunfights broke out in Goplapora and Pombay areas of the South Kashmir district.





A police official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gopalpora area following inputs about the presence of militants.





The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a party of security forces, which retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, two ultras were killed, the official said.





Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said one of the two slain militants was the commander of the proscribed outfit TRF.





“Terrorist Commander of proscribed #terror outfit TRF Afaq Sikander killed in #encounter,” the IGP said in a tweet.





The official said three militants were killed in another gunfight in Pombay area of the district, the official said.





He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.







